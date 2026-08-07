Milwaukee Weather: Patchy AM fog, warm and humid

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A warm and humid day, staying mostly dry for our Friday, but a weakening batch of showers and thunderstorms could reach southern Wisconsin Friday night. Saturday should offer drier air, near-normal temperatures and dry weather. The pattern turns more unsettled again Saturday night, with additional rounds of storms possible from Sunday into the middle of next week. Timing those individual rounds remains tricky, but the overall setup favors an active stretch rather than an all-day, every-day washout.

Today: Patchy AM fog possible. Partly sunny, warm and humid.

High: 86°

Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Low: 68°

Wind: SW 3-7

Saturday: Partly sunny, a bit cooler and less humid.

High: 82°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 66° High: 84°

Wind: VAR 5-10

Monday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-10

Tuesday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 66° High: 78°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Wednesday:Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 64° High: 78°

Wind: NNW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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