Milwaukee Weather: Early fog then partly sunny

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Quiet weather is back, but keep an eye out for areas of fog early Thursday morning where skies clear overnight. After a dry Thursday with seasonable temperatures, warmer air and higher humidity begin building back into southern Wisconsin on Friday. A few showers and thunderstorms could arrive late Friday evening as a cold front moves through. The unsettled pattern sticks around through the weekend and into early next week, with the best opportunities for storms currently lining up Saturday night and Monday night. Temperatures stay a few degrees above normal into next week, making it feel more like August again.

Today: 74 Lake. AM Fog. Gradual clearing. Fog at night.

High: 78°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Patchy fog forming.

Low: 68°

Wind: SE 3-7

Friday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Showers and possible thunderstorm late night.

High: 84°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: 80 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 70° High: 84°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and humid. Chance of storms at night.

AM Low: 68° High: 86°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Monday: 80 Lake. Chance of torms. Humid.

AM Low: 70° High: 84°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Tuesday: 76 Lake. Partly sunny, a little less humid.

AM Low: 65° High: 80°

Wind: E 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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