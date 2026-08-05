Milwaukee Weather: Chance of rain and thunderstorms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday, with the biggest concern being heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying and urban areas.
While a few storms may produce gusty winds, the overall severe weather threat remains fairly limited. By Thursday, high pressure moves in, bringing sunshine, comfortable humidity, and one of the nicest days of the week. Heat and humidity quickly return Friday and stick around through early next week. Along with the warmer weather, expect periodic showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday, with Monday currently looking like the wettest day.
Today: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rain still possible in some spots.
High: 76°
Wind: SW-N 3-7
Tonight: Partial clearing.
Low: 64°
Wind: N 3-5
Thursday: 76 Lake. Partly to mostly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 84°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny early then more clouds. Chance of showers and thunderstorms at night.
AM Low: 70° High: 88°
Wind: S 5-10
Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 70° High: 86°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 71° High: 80°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.