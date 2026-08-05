Milwaukee Weather: Chance of rain and thunderstorms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through Wednesday, with the biggest concern being heavy downpours that could lead to localized flooding, especially in low-lying and urban areas.

While a few storms may produce gusty winds, the overall severe weather threat remains fairly limited. By Thursday, high pressure moves in, bringing sunshine, comfortable humidity, and one of the nicest days of the week. Heat and humidity quickly return Friday and stick around through early next week. Along with the warmer weather, expect periodic showers and thunderstorms through Tuesday, with Monday currently looking like the wettest day.

Today: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Heavy rain still possible in some spots.

High: 76°

Wind: SW-N 3-7

Tonight: Partial clearing.

Low: 64°

Wind: N 3-5

Thursday: 76 Lake. Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 84°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny early then more clouds. Chance of showers and thunderstorms at night.

AM Low: 70° High: 88°

Wind: S 5-10

Sunday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 70° High: 86°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 71° High: 80°

Wind: SW 5-10





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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