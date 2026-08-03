Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Monday, wet Wednesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Monday starts our week with comfortable temperatures, low humidity and plenty of sunshine once any patchy early fog burns off. Tuesday brings the return of warmer, more humid air, along with increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms by late in the day and especially Tuesday night. The middle of the week looks active, with several rounds of rain and thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and a flooding risk, while a few stronger storms are also possible Wednesday if skies can clear enough.

Once that system moves out, Thursday and Friday deliver another stretch of pleasant summer weather with sunshine and highs near 80. We'll warm back into the mid-80s for the weekend.

Today: 76 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: E/SE 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 61°

Wind: SSW 3-5

Tuesday: Early sun then a few more clouds. Overnight showers possible.

High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday:Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 65° High: 78°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Early morning showers possible then partly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 82°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 84°

Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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