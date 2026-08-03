Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Monday, wet Wednesday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Monday starts our week with comfortable temperatures, low humidity and plenty of sunshine once any patchy early fog burns off. Tuesday brings the return of warmer, more humid air, along with increasing chances of showers and thunderstorms by late in the day and especially Tuesday night. The middle of the week looks active, with several rounds of rain and thunderstorms capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and a flooding risk, while a few stronger storms are also possible Wednesday if skies can clear enough.
Once that system moves out, Thursday and Friday deliver another stretch of pleasant summer weather with sunshine and highs near 80. We'll warm back into the mid-80s for the weekend.
Today: 76 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: E/SE 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 61°
Wind: SSW 3-5
Tuesday: Early sun then a few more clouds. Overnight showers possible.
High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday:Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 65° High: 78°
Wind: W 5-10
Thursday: Early morning showers possible then partly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 63° High: 84°
Wind: S 5-10
Saturday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 64° High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.