Milwaukee Weather: Decreasing clouds and cool Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Minor morning fog. Decreasing clouds on Sunday with highs in near 74 lakeside to 77 inland.

A beach hazard statement remains in effect through Sunday night. Winds off of the lake will create high waves and strong currents causing dangerous swim conditions.

Sunshine is back early this week on Monday and Tuesday. Rain and storms return Wednesday with a slight chance on Thursday.

Cooler than normal high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.

Today: 74 LAKE. Decreasing clouds.

High: 77°

Wind: NNE 10-25

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 60°

Wind: N 5-10

Monday: 75 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

High: 78°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms.

AM Low: 65° High: 77°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

AM Low: 60° High: 78°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy.

AM Low: 61° High: 81°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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