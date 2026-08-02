Milwaukee Weather: Decreasing clouds and cool Sunday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Minor morning fog. Decreasing clouds on Sunday with highs in near 74 lakeside to 77 inland.
A beach hazard statement remains in effect through Sunday night. Winds off of the lake will create high waves and strong currents causing dangerous swim conditions.
Sunshine is back early this week on Monday and Tuesday. Rain and storms return Wednesday with a slight chance on Thursday.
Cooler than normal high temperatures will range from the upper 70s to low 80s.
Today: 74 LAKE. Decreasing clouds.
High: 77°
Wind: NNE 10-25
Tonight: Mostly clear.
Low: 60°
Wind: N 5-10
Monday: 75 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
High: 78°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms.
AM Low: 65° High: 77°
Wind: W 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 60° High: 78°
Wind: NE 5-10
Friday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 61° High: 81°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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