Milwaukee Weather: Dry morning, rain by the afternoon
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Muggy Friday with highs near 80F. Dry morning with increasing rain by the afternoon.
A few embedded storms are possible, but non-severe. Rain could accumulate 1-2".
Showers continue into Saturday and gradually decreasing by the afternoon. Dry conditions and sunshine returning on Sunday.
A strong winds picks up over the weekend bringing gusts 20-30mph. Winds off of the lake will create dangerous swim conditions all weekend.
Today: Increasing clouds with rain by the afternoon. Muggy.
High: 80°
Wind: SE 10-20
Tonight: Rain with embedded storms.
Low: 65°
Wind: E 10-20
Saturday: 72 LAKE. Rain showers through midday.
High: 75°
Wind: NE 10-25
Sunday: 72 LAKE. Decreasing clouds.
AM Low: 62° High: 77°
Wind: NE 10-25
Monday: 76 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 59° High: 79°
Wind: E 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 63° High: 82°
Wind: S 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms.
AM Low: 63° High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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