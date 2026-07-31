Milwaukee Weather: Dry morning, rain by the afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Muggy Friday with highs near 80F. Dry morning with increasing rain by the afternoon.

A few embedded storms are possible, but non-severe. Rain could accumulate 1-2".

Showers continue into Saturday and gradually decreasing by the afternoon. Dry conditions and sunshine returning on Sunday.

A strong winds picks up over the weekend bringing gusts 20-30mph. Winds off of the lake will create dangerous swim conditions all weekend.

Today: Increasing clouds with rain by the afternoon. Muggy.

High: 80°

Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Rain with embedded storms.

Low: 65°

Wind: E 10-20

Saturday: 72 LAKE. Rain showers through midday.

High: 75°

Wind: NE 10-25

Sunday: 72 LAKE. Decreasing clouds.

AM Low: 62° High: 77°

Wind: NE 10-25

Monday: 76 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 59° High: 79°

Wind: E 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 82°

Wind: S 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms.

AM Low: 63° High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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