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Milwaukee Weather: Dry morning, rain by the afternoon

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Weather
Published July 31, 2026 5:56 AM CDT
Published July 31, 2026 5:56 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Muggy Friday with highs near 80F. Dry morning with increasing rain by the afternoon.
A few embedded storms are possible, but non-severe. Rain could accumulate 1-2".
Showers continue into Saturday and gradually decreasing by the afternoon. Dry conditions and sunshine returning on Sunday.
A strong winds picks up over the weekend bringing gusts 20-30mph. Winds off of the lake will create dangerous swim conditions all weekend.

Today:    Increasing clouds with rain by the afternoon. Muggy.
High:     80°
Wind:     SE 10-20

Tonight:  Rain with embedded storms.
Low:      65°
Wind:     E 10-20

Saturday: 72 LAKE. Rain showers through midday.
High:     75°
Wind:     NE 10-25

Sunday:   72 LAKE. Decreasing clouds.
AM Low:   62°                   High:  77°
Wind:     NE 10-25

Monday:   76 LAKE. Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   59°                   High:  79°
Wind:     E 5-10

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   63°                   High:  82°
Wind:     S 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms.
AM Low:   63°                   High:  82°
Wind:     SW 5-10
 

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