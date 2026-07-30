Milwaukee Weather: Hotter with smokey sunshine

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Summer turns the heat back up Thursday with sunshine, light winds and highs climbing to near 90 as humidity slowly makes a comeback. Clouds will increase Thursday night ahead of a slow-moving weather system set to arrive Friday. Right now, confidence is growing that Friday into Saturday will feature several rounds of light, steady rain instead of heavy downpours or widespread thunderstorms. While the rain will be welcome, it doesn't look like the drought-busting soaking many areas could use, with the highest totals expected closer to the Illinois border. Behind the system, sunshine and comfortable weather return Sunday and should stick around into early next week, with only a slight chance for a few sprinkles by Tuesday.

Today: Hazy sun. Higher smoke levels in the upper air.

High: 90°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 68°

Wind: SW 3-7

Friday: Light rain beginning in the afternoon.

High: 80°

Wind: SW/SE 5-10

Saturday: 72 LAKE. Morning showers. Mostly cloudy.

AM Low: 66° High: 76°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: 74 LAKE. Sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 78°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: 76 LAKE. Sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 82°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 84°

Wind: S 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media