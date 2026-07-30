Milwaukee Weather: Hotter with smokey sunshine
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Summer turns the heat back up Thursday with sunshine, light winds and highs climbing to near 90 as humidity slowly makes a comeback. Clouds will increase Thursday night ahead of a slow-moving weather system set to arrive Friday. Right now, confidence is growing that Friday into Saturday will feature several rounds of light, steady rain instead of heavy downpours or widespread thunderstorms. While the rain will be welcome, it doesn't look like the drought-busting soaking many areas could use, with the highest totals expected closer to the Illinois border. Behind the system, sunshine and comfortable weather return Sunday and should stick around into early next week, with only a slight chance for a few sprinkles by Tuesday.
Today: Hazy sun. Higher smoke levels in the upper air.
High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 68°
Wind: SW 3-7
Friday: Light rain beginning in the afternoon.
High: 80°
Wind: SW/SE 5-10
Saturday: 72 LAKE. Morning showers. Mostly cloudy.
AM Low: 66° High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-10
Sunday: 74 LAKE. Sunny.
AM Low: 64° High: 78°
Wind: NE 5-10
Monday: 76 LAKE. Sunny.
AM Low: 64° High: 82°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 84°
Wind: S 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.