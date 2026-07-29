Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and dry

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Wisconsin gets one more comfortable day Wednesday before summer starts turning the heat back up. Thursday brings much warmer temperatures and increasing humidity. The best chance of widespread rain and storms looks to be Friday into early Saturday, although the rainfall may end up being lighter than many areas still need. Once that system moves out, high pressure takes over again with a stretch of dry, comfortable weather from Sunday through Tuesday. Temperatures stay close to normal through the weekend before climbing back into the mid-80s by early next week.

Today: 80 Lake. Sunny.

High: 86°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Clear.

Low: 66°

Wind: SE 3-7

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid.

High: 90°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: 76 Lake. Showers likely. Chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 80°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Saturday: 76 Lake. Morning showers likely then slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: 76 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: 80 Lake. Sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 82°

Wind: E 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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