Milwaukee Weather: Cooler and less humid

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Wisconsin's weather is finally taking a breather after Monday's heat and storms, with cooler, drier air settling in for Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine returns along with lower humidity, making it feel much more comfortable outside. Just don't let the nice weather fool you if you're heading to Lake Michigan, where dangerous waves and currents will keep a high swim risk in place through Wednesday morning. Heat and humidity start making a comeback on Thursday, followed by the next chance for showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday, with Friday evening looking like the most active period right now. After that, the weekend finishes on a quieter note, with dry weather expected Sunday and Monday before temperatures begin climbing again next week.

Today: 78 Lake. Mostly sunny and breezy. Less humid.

High: 82°

Wind: NE 15-25

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 63°

Wind: N 3-5

Wednesday:82 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 86°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 68° High: 90°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 82°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Saturday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 66° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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