Milwaukee Weather: Dense fog and thunderstorms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Monday's forecast still hinges on the timing of morning thunderstorms, which could impact everything from severe weather potential to whether parts of southern Wisconsin need a Heat Advisory. If enough sunshine breaks out this afternoon, another round of strong to severe storms could develop along an approaching cold front with damaging winds, large hail and even a brief tornado possible. Once the front moves through, cooler and noticeably less humid air settles in Tuesday with highs mainly in the lower 80s. If you're headed to Lake Michigan, be aware of a high swim risk from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Heat starts creeping back Thursday before another chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives late Friday into Saturday.

Today: AM & PM thunderstorms possible. Severe weather is a concern if/when storms develop.

High: 90°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 68°

Wind: NNE 5-15

Tuesday: 80 LAKE. Mostly sunny.

High: 84°

Wind: NE 10-20

Wednesday:82 LAKE. Sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 86°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Thursday: Morning sun then more clouds. Rain and storms possible at night.

AM Low: 68° High: 90°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 82°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Saturday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 67° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-15





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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