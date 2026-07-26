Milwaukee Weather: Hot and humid, chance evening storms

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

A Heat Advisory is in effect from noon to 9pm Sunday for all of SE WI.

A stray shower is possible this morning, otherwise partly sunny and hot with temperatures in the 90s. Heat indices could reach into the low 100s at times, especially inland. There is a chance of storms by Sunday evening, although the timing is uncertain. Storms are possible throughout Monday, as well. Any storms we see develop could be severe both days. Calmer conditions the rest of the week with temperatures around average in the low 80s. A few storms return Friday.

Today: 90 Lake. Stray morning shower, then hot and humid. Evening storms may return, possibly severe.

High: 94°

Wind: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Warm and muggy. Chance of thunderstorms, possibly severe.

Low: 72°

Wind: SW 5-10

Monday: Hot and humid. Chance of thunderstorms, some possibly severe.

High: 92°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 70° High: 82°

Wind: NE 5-15

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 82°

Wind: NE 5-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and storms.

AM Low: 66° High: 82°

Wind: SE 5-10