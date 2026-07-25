Milwaukee Weather: Warmer Saturday, storms possible Sunday and Monday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Saturday starts with a few stubborn clouds, but most of us should see improving skies and warmer, more humid weather by the afternoon. An isolated storm can't be ruled out north of Madison and Milwaukee, but the vast majority of southern Wisconsin stays dry. Sunday and Monday are shaping up to be the hottest days of the stretch, with heat index values pushing close to 100 degrees or higher in many communities. Those two days will also bring our best opportunity for thunderstorms, and some of those storms could become severe with damaging winds and large hail. The exact timing is still a bit fuzzy, so keep checking for updates.

Today: Partly sunny.

High: 84°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 70°

Wind: SW 3-7

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms possible by late day.

High: 92°

Wind: SW 5-15

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Some storms may be strong to severe.

AM Low: 74° High: 92°

Wind: W 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 70° High: 84°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 84°

Wind: NE 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 67° High: 86°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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