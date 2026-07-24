Milwaukee Weather: AM clouds, PM sun, weekend storms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Enjoy one more comfortable summer day because the atmosphere cranks the thermostat back up. Highs in the low 80s today with lower humidity. Warmer and more humid air arrives Saturday as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. Storm chances begin to creep into the forecast late Saturday night, but the better opportunity for showers and thunderstorms comes Sunday into Monday. Some of those storms could become severe, while temperatures in the lower 90s and tropical humidity may push heat index values close to 100 degrees.
After a possible break in the action Tuesday and Wednesday, additional storm systems could return later next week.
Today: 78 LAKE. Partly sunny to start then becoming mostly sunny.
High: 82°
Wind: S/SE 5-15
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 62°
Wind: S 3-7
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Smoke thickens but stays mostly aloft. More humid
High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms possible by late day. Some storms may be strong to severe.
AM Low: 70° High: 92°
Wind: SW 5-15
Monday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Some storms may be strong to severe.
AM Low: 74° High: 92°
Wind: W 5-15
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 70° High: 86°
Wind: NE 5-10
Wednesday:Sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.