Milwaukee Weather: AM clouds, PM sun, weekend storms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Enjoy one more comfortable summer day because the atmosphere cranks the thermostat back up. Highs in the low 80s today with lower humidity. Warmer and more humid air arrives Saturday as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. Storm chances begin to creep into the forecast late Saturday night, but the better opportunity for showers and thunderstorms comes Sunday into Monday. Some of those storms could become severe, while temperatures in the lower 90s and tropical humidity may push heat index values close to 100 degrees.

After a possible break in the action Tuesday and Wednesday, additional storm systems could return later next week.

Today: 78 LAKE. Partly sunny to start then becoming mostly sunny.

High: 82°

Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 62°

Wind: S 3-7

Saturday: Partly cloudy. Smoke thickens but stays mostly aloft. More humid

High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms possible by late day. Some storms may be strong to severe.

AM Low: 70° High: 92°

Wind: SW 5-15

Monday: Showers and thunderstorms possible. Some storms may be strong to severe.

AM Low: 74° High: 92°

Wind: W 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 70° High: 86°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday:Sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 84°

Wind: NE 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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