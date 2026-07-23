Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and dry again

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin gets one more day of beautiful summer weather before the heat and humidity gradually return this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80 Thursday and Friday with another refreshing lake breeze keeping lakeshore communities a little cooler. Saturday remains largely dry, but you'll notice the air becoming noticeably more humid. Our next meaningful chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday and continues at times into early next week, although it won't be raining the entire time. We'll also be watching the potential for a few stronger storms Sunday into Monday as the atmosphere becomes warmer, more humid and increasingly unstable.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: W/SE 5-10

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy.

Low: 60°

Wind: SW 3-7

Friday: Partly sunny.

High: 82°

Wind: S 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid.

AM Low: 62° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance showers and storms.

AM Low: 68° High: 90°

Wind: SSE 5-15

Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance showers and storms.

AM Low: 72° High: 92°

Wind: W 5-15

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 70° High: 84°

Wind: NE 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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