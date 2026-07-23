Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and dry again
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin gets one more day of beautiful summer weather before the heat and humidity gradually return this weekend. Expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80 Thursday and Friday with another refreshing lake breeze keeping lakeshore communities a little cooler. Saturday remains largely dry, but you'll notice the air becoming noticeably more humid. Our next meaningful chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday and continues at times into early next week, although it won't be raining the entire time. We'll also be watching the potential for a few stronger storms Sunday into Monday as the atmosphere becomes warmer, more humid and increasingly unstable.
Today: Mostly sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: W/SE 5-10
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 60°
Wind: SW 3-7
Friday: Partly sunny.
High: 82°
Wind: S 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid.
AM Low: 62° High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance showers and storms.
AM Low: 68° High: 90°
Wind: SSE 5-15
Monday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance showers and storms.
AM Low: 72° High: 92°
Wind: W 5-15
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 70° High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6 Weather Experts in social media
- CLICK HERE to "Like" the FOX6 Weather Team on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Rob Haswell on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Tom Wachs on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Stephanie Barichello on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Lisa Michaels on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Like" Holly Baker on Facebook
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" the FOX6 Weather Team on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Rob Haswell on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Tom Wachs on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Stephanie Barichello on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Lisa Michaels on X
- CLICK HERE to "Follow" Holly Baker on X
The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.