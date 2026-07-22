Milwaukee Weather: Cooler and less humid

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A bit cool for Wednesday but then, southern Wisconsin settles into a stretch of beautiful summer weather with sunshine, lower humidity and comfortably cool nights through Friday. High pressure stays in control, making for a great few days to get outside while giving the air conditioning a well-earned break. The only exception is along Lake Michigan, where dangerous waves and currents will keep beach hazards in place through Wednesday. Summer starts feeling like summer again this weekend as temperatures and humidity climb again. That increasing warmth will also fuel the return of showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night into early next week, though the exact timing is still coming into focus.

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 74°

Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 58°

Wind: W 3-5

Thursday: Mostly sunny with just a few more afternoon clouds.

High: 80°

Wind: SW 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 82°

Wind: SSE 5-10

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Becoming partly cloudy overnight.

AM Low: 62° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-10

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance of showers during the day with a better chance of showers and storms overnight.

AM Low: 70° High: 90°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 88°

Wind: VAR 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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