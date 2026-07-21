Milwaukee Weather: Less humid and less smoky
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - It finally feels like someone opened the windows across Wisconsin. A cold front is sweeping in much cooler, drier air that will bring comfortable temperatures and low humidity through the rest of the work week. Tuesday will be breezy with gusty north-west winds, but after that it's a stretch of calmer, mostly sunny and pleasant summer weather with highs mainly in the 70s and low 80s.
The warmer air starts making a comeback Saturday, while the humidity waits until late in the weekend to really return. Along with that increasing moisture comes our next chance for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday.
Today: Sunny in the morning then a few more clouds in the afternoon. An isolated sprinkle is possible but mostly dry.
High: 84°
Wind: NW 10-20
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 56°
Wind: N 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 74°
Wind: N-NE 5-15
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 78°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 62° High: 82°
Wind: S 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight.
AM Low: 65° High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-10
Sunday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.
AM Low: 70° High: 90°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.