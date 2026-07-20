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Milwaukee Weather: Strong to severe storms today

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published July 20, 2026 4:55 AM CDT
Published July 20, 2026 4:55 AM CDT

MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Statewide air quality alert through 12PM Monday.  Smoke aloft continues.
Enhanced Risk for Severe storms on Monday afternoon/evening. All modes of severe weather possible from tornadoes, to very strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
Chance for a shower/non-severe storm earlier Monday. The afternoon/evening  (3-11PM) has a higher risk for strong to severe storms.
Highs in the upper 80s on Monday. Cooling into the lower 80s this week.

Today:    AM smoke/non-severe storms. PM severe storms 3-11pm. Windy.
High:     88°
Wind:     SW 15-25

Tonight:  Chance strong/severe storms.
Low:      72°
Wind:     W  10-25

Tuesday:  Partly sunny. Slight chance for storms. Windy.
High:     84°
Wind:     NW 15-25

Wednesday:Partly sunny, cooler and less humid.
AM Low:   58°                   High:  77°
Wind:     N 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   60°                   High:  82°
Wind:     W 5-10

Friday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   65°                   High:  84°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low:   66°                   High:  86°
Wind:     SE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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