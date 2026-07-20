Milwaukee Weather: Strong to severe storms today
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Statewide air quality alert through 12PM Monday. Smoke aloft continues.
Enhanced Risk for Severe storms on Monday afternoon/evening. All modes of severe weather possible from tornadoes, to very strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.
Chance for a shower/non-severe storm earlier Monday. The afternoon/evening (3-11PM) has a higher risk for strong to severe storms.
Highs in the upper 80s on Monday. Cooling into the lower 80s this week.
Today: AM smoke/non-severe storms. PM severe storms 3-11pm. Windy.
High: 88°
Wind: SW 15-25
Tonight: Chance strong/severe storms.
Low: 72°
Wind: W 10-25
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for storms. Windy.
High: 84°
Wind: NW 15-25
Wednesday:Partly sunny, cooler and less humid.
AM Low: 58° High: 77°
Wind: N 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 82°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 65° High: 84°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 86°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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