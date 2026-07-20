Milwaukee Weather: Strong to severe storms today

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Statewide air quality alert through 12PM Monday. Smoke aloft continues.

Enhanced Risk for Severe storms on Monday afternoon/evening. All modes of severe weather possible from tornadoes, to very strong winds, large hail and heavy rain.

Chance for a shower/non-severe storm earlier Monday. The afternoon/evening (3-11PM) has a higher risk for strong to severe storms.

Highs in the upper 80s on Monday. Cooling into the lower 80s this week.

Today: AM smoke/non-severe storms. PM severe storms 3-11pm. Windy.

High: 88°

Wind: SW 15-25

Tonight: Chance strong/severe storms.

Low: 72°

Wind: W 10-25

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for storms. Windy.

High: 84°

Wind: NW 15-25

Wednesday:Partly sunny, cooler and less humid.

AM Low: 58° High: 77°

Wind: N 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 82°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 65° High: 84°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 86°

Wind: SE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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