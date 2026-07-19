Milwaukee Weather: Smoky Sunday and storms Monday
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Statewide air quality alert through 12PM Monday. Most dense smoke and hazardous air quality will be Sunday morning.
Partly sunny Sunday with temperatures in the lower 80s.
Warming back into the upper 80s on Monday. There is a chance of strong to severe storms Monday afternoon and evening with all hazards possible.
Calmer forecast and cooler next week.
Today: Smoky skies and partly sunny.
High: 81°
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy.
Low: 64°
Wind: NE 5-10
Monday: Warm and humid. Chance of strong PM storms.
High: 88°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of storms.
AM Low: 69° High: 84°
Wind: NW 10-15
Wednesday:Mostly sunny and cooler.
AM Low: 60° High: 77°
Wind: E 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 57° High: 82°
Wind: S 5-10
Friday: Partly cloudy.
AM Low: 62° High: 84°
Wind: S 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.