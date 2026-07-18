Milwaukee Weather: Chance morning shower, afternoon smoke returns

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

There is a chance for a few showers/storms early Saturday with the passing of a cold front. As a lake breeze kicks in this afternoon, a few more could develop along it.

The cold front will help drag wildfire smoke down to the surface. Plan on increasing smoky skies Saturday afternoon and evening. Wildfire smoke can linger on Sunday due to an easterly wind. Smoke should become less on Monday.

High temperatures reach the upper 80s on Saturday, low 80s on Sunday, and back to the upper 80s on Monday.

There is a higher chance for stronger storms on Monday afternoon and evening.

Today: Isolated morning rain/storm. Warm and humid. Smoky skies in the afternoon/evening.

High: 89°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Tonight: Smoky skies

Low: 64°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler. Smoky skies again.

High: 83°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: Chance for t-storms. Windy, warm and humid.

AM Low: 65° High: 88°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 68° High: 83°

Wind: NW 10-15

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cooler and less humid.

AM Low: 60° High: 77°

Wind: N 5-10

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 56° High: 83°

Wind: S 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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