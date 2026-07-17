Milwaukee Weather: Smoky morning, hot and humid afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

Air Quality Alert until Noon on Friday for all of SE WI

Smoky this morning with hazardous to very unhealthy air quality. Smoke will clear out during the afternoon as the wind shifts to the southwest.

A warm front brings a slight chance of storms this afternoon, along with temperatures in the low 90s. Not quite as hot on Saturday thanks to a morning cold front and northwest wind. Wildfire smoke may return at times over the weekend. Another round of potentially strong storms Monday, then cooling temperatures.

Today: Smoky morning. Isolated t-storms. Hot & humid.

High: 92°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 74°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Isolated AM T-Storms. Hot & humid.

High: 88°

Wind: NW 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler.

AM Low: 68° High: 84°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: Chance for t-storms. Windy, warm and humid.

AM Low: 70° High: 90°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and cooler.

AM Low: 72° High: 82°

Wind: NW 10-20

Wednesday: Partly sunny, cooler and less humid.

AM Low: 64° High: 78°

Wind: NW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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