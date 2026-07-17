Milwaukee Weather: Smoky morning, hot and humid afternoon
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Air Quality Alert until Noon on Friday for all of SE WI
Smoky this morning with hazardous to very unhealthy air quality. Smoke will clear out during the afternoon as the wind shifts to the southwest.
A warm front brings a slight chance of storms this afternoon, along with temperatures in the low 90s. Not quite as hot on Saturday thanks to a morning cold front and northwest wind. Wildfire smoke may return at times over the weekend. Another round of potentially strong storms Monday, then cooling temperatures.
Today: Smoky morning. Isolated t-storms. Hot & humid.
High: 92°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 74°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Isolated AM T-Storms. Hot & humid.
High: 88°
Wind: NW 5-15
Sunday: Partly sunny and cooler.
AM Low: 68° High: 84°
Wind: E 5-10
Monday: Chance for t-storms. Windy, warm and humid.
AM Low: 70° High: 90°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tuesday: Partly sunny, windy and cooler.
AM Low: 72° High: 82°
Wind: NW 10-20
Wednesday: Partly sunny, cooler and less humid.
AM Low: 64° High: 78°
Wind: NW 5-15
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.