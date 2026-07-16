Milwaukee Weather: Dense smoke and poor air quality
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Smoke continues to be the biggest weather story today, with poor air quality and reduced visibility expected across much of southern Wisconsin. It will stay hot and humid through Friday, although temperatures should ease back a few degrees compared to the past couple of afternoons. Scattered showers are possible Friday and a cold front brings a chance of scattered storms Saturday before cooler, less humid air arrives to wrap up the weekend. Early next week starts with another round of storm chances Monday before quieter, cooler July weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Today: Partly cloudy and smoky.
High: 88° / 84 Lake.
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 70°
Wind: E 3-7
Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
High: 92°
Wind: SE 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 74° High: 90°
Wind: NW 5-15
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 65° High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 68° High: 88°
Wind: W 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 82°
Wind: NW 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.