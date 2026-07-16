Milwaukee Weather: Dense smoke and poor air quality

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Smoke continues to be the biggest weather story today, with poor air quality and reduced visibility expected across much of southern Wisconsin. It will stay hot and humid through Friday, although temperatures should ease back a few degrees compared to the past couple of afternoons. Scattered showers are possible Friday and a cold front brings a chance of scattered storms Saturday before cooler, less humid air arrives to wrap up the weekend. Early next week starts with another round of storm chances Monday before quieter, cooler July weather returns for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Partly cloudy and smoky.

High: 88° / 84 Lake.

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 70°

Wind: E 3-7

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High: 92°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 74° High: 90°

Wind: NW 5-15

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 65° High: 84°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 88°

Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 82°

Wind: NW 10-20

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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