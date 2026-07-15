Milwaukee Weather: Still hot and humid, wildfire smoke late day

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

The heat hangs on for at least one more day, with highs well in the 90s Wednesday and heat index values climbing into the low 100s before some relief finally begins to arrive. Unfortunately, that relief comes with a catch, as wildfire smoke from Canada and Norther Minnesota is expected to lower air quality across southern Wisconsin through Thursday and could make for hazy skies and reduced visibility. The one upside is that the smoke should also trim temperatures back into the upper 80s Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm chances gradually return late Thursday into Saturday as a cold front moves through. Behind that front, we'll trade the heat for much more comfortable weather, with highs dropping back toward the upper 70s and lower 80s by early next week

Today: Mostly sunny. Smoke expected late day. Turning a bit cooler lakeside later afternoon.

High: 96°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Smoke.

Low: 72°

Wind: NE 3-5

Thursday: Smoky skies. Chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

High: 88° / 84 Lake.

Wind: E 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 70° High: 90°

Wind: E 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 90°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms possible after midnight.

AM Low: 66° High: 84°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 88°

Wind: NW 5-15

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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