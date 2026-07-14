Milwaukee Weather: Hot and feeling even hotter

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12pm Tuesday to 8pm Wednesday for potential heat index values in the 100s. The hottest stretch of the summer continues through Wednesday. Even overnight temperatures will stay unusually warm, offering little relief for anyone without air conditioning. Sunshine and dry weather stick around through Thursday before the atmosphere starts showing signs of becoming more active late in the week. Looking ahead, early next week could bring a stronger storm system along with a welcome break from the heat, making it a period worth watching.

Today: Sunny, hot and humid. Heat index: 100-102°

High: 98°

Wind: W 5-15

Tonight: Clear.

Low: 76°

Wind: W 3-5

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Heat index: 100-102°

High: 96°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid.

AM Low: 74° High: 92°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 90°

Wind: SE 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 90°

Wind: SSW 5-10

Sunday: Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 68° High: 86°

Wind: ENE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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