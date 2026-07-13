Milwaukee Weather: Sunny and hot most of the week

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Summer heat is settling in for a long stretch, with highs climbing into the 90s through the middle of the week and Tuesday looking like the hottest day.

While humidity won't be as oppressive as recent heat waves, it'll be high enough to push heat indices close to, or even briefly above, 100 degrees in many spots.

Sunshine and dry weather stick around through Thursday, making it a great week for outdoor plans if you can handle the heat. Our next chance of rain arrives Friday into Saturday as systems begin riding around the edge of the heat dome.

By Sunday, a somewhat cooler pattern should finally arrive, bringing a welcome break from the very hot weather.

Today: Sunny, hot and humid. Heat Index: 98°

High: 94°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 74°

Wind: W 3-5

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Index: 102°

High: 98°

Wind: W 5-15

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Index: 100°

AM Low: 76° High: 96°

Wind: WNW 5-15

Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Index: 96°

AM Low: 72° High: 92°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of late day showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 92°

Wind: WSW 5-15

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 88°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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