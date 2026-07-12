Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Sunday with heat on the way!
MILWAUKEE - Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels
Mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s inland to low 80s near the lake due to an easterly wind.
A long stretch of dry and sunny days return during the first half of the week due to a stuck high pressure.
Daily high temperatures in the 90s return with muggy air. Heat indices may reach 100 at times.
Next chance of rain returns near the end of the week.
Today: 83 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 88°
Wind: E 5-10
Tonight: Clear.
Low: 67°
Wind: SE 3
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
High: 94°
Wind: W 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low: 72° High: 97°
Wind: W 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low: 73° High: 93°
Wind: NW 5-10
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance storm.
AM Low: 70° High: 90°
Wind: N 5-10
Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance storm.
AM Low: 68° High: 88°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.