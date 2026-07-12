Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Sunday with heat on the way!

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny skies on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s inland to low 80s near the lake due to an easterly wind.

A long stretch of dry and sunny days return during the first half of the week due to a stuck high pressure.

Daily high temperatures in the 90s return with muggy air. Heat indices may reach 100 at times.

Next chance of rain returns near the end of the week.

Today: 83 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 88°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Clear.

Low: 67°

Wind: SE 3

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

High: 94°

Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

AM Low: 72° High: 97°

Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

AM Low: 73° High: 93°

Wind: NW 5-10

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance storm.

AM Low: 70° High: 90°

Wind: N 5-10

Friday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance storm.

AM Low: 68° High: 88°

Wind: NE 5-10





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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