Milwaukee Weather: wx headline

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

High pressure holds place in Wisconsin through the weekend and much of next week keeping weather calm.

Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with highs near 80 by the lake to mid 80s inland.

Slightly warmer Sunday under mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s inland to low 80s near the lake.

A long stretch of the 90s returns next week with muggy air. Next chance of precipitation near the end of the week.

Today: 80 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 85°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly clear

Low: 63°

Wind: NE 3

Sunday: 82 Lake. Mostly sunny.

High: 87°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

AM Low: 67° High: 92°

Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

AM Low: 72° High: 95°

Wind: W 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly sunny, hot and humid.

AM Low: 73° High: 90°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance storm.

AM Low: 70° High: 87°

Wind: W 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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