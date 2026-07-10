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Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog then partly sunny Friday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published July 10, 2026 3:45 AM CDT
Published July 10, 2026 3:45 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

MILWAUKEE - Morning fog then partly sunny today with temperatures reaching the mid 70s lakeside and the low 80s inland.
Clearing clouds tonight with lows in the 60s, then a clear, sunny weekend ahead.
Warmer and humid over the weekend with a range in the 80s.
90s return Monday through Wednesday with a heat index in the low-to-mid 90s. No rain in sight.

Today:    76 Lake. Morning fog. Partly sunny.
High:     82°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Tonight:  Clearing clouds.
Low:      64°
Wind:     N 5

Saturday: 80 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High:     84°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Sunday:   84 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   66°                   High:  88°
Wind:     SSE 5-10

Monday:   Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low:   68°                   High:  90°
Wind:     S 5-10

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low:   72°                   High:  92°
Wind:     SW 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low:   74°                   High:  90°
Wind:     SW 5-10

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