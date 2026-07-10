Milwaukee Weather: Morning fog then partly sunny Friday
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - Morning fog then partly sunny today with temperatures reaching the mid 70s lakeside and the low 80s inland.
Clearing clouds tonight with lows in the 60s, then a clear, sunny weekend ahead.
Warmer and humid over the weekend with a range in the 80s.
90s return Monday through Wednesday with a heat index in the low-to-mid 90s. No rain in sight.
Today: 76 Lake. Morning fog. Partly sunny.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Clearing clouds.
Low: 64°
Wind: N 5
Saturday: 80 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-10
Sunday: 84 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 88°
Wind: SSE 5-10
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low: 68° High: 90°
Wind: S 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low: 72° High: 92°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low: 74° High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-10