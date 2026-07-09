Milwaukee Weather: Another round of storms then another warm-up
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Another round of showers and scattered thunderstorms develops Thursday afternoon and early evening. While widespread severe weather isn't expected, a few stronger storms could bring gusty winds, small hail and brief downpours. Once Thursday's storms move out, the weather pattern settles down with several days of mainly dry conditions heading into the weekend. Sunshine and building high pressure will send temperatures steadily higher, with highs in the low 90s by early next week. It'll turn hot and muggy again Monday through Wednesday, but humidity levels should stay just low enough to keep the worst of the dangerous heat in check.
Today: Showers likely. Chance of scattered thunderstorms. Humid.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 63°
Wind: NE 3-5
Friday: 78 Lake. Mostly sunny.
High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-15
Saturday: 82 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 67° High: 86°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Sunday: 86 Lake. Sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low: 69° High: 90°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: Sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low: 71° High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low: 73° High: 92°
Wind: SW 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.