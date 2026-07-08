Milwaukee Weather: Heating up with storms on the way

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Wednesday looks to be our most active weather day of the week, with thunderstorms expected to develop late in the afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. A few of those storms could become severe, producing damaging winds and large hail, while very moisture-rich air will also increase the threat for heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Storm chances continue into Thursday as another disturbance moves through, keeping the potential for downpours and a few stronger storms in the forecast. High pressure brings a stretch of quieter weather Friday through the weekend. Temperatures and humidity will climb steadily, setting the stage for a return to hot, midsummer conditions early next week.

Today: Early sun then more clouds by midday. Rain and thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon.

Storms could arrive earlier in areas north of HWY 33.

High: 90°

Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms.

Low: 70°

Wind: SW 3-5

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms.

High: 82°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 84°/78 Lake.

Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: 80 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 86°

Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: Sunny. Hot and humid.

AM Low: 68° High: 90°

Wind: S 5-10

Monday: Sunny. Hot and humid.

AM Low: 70° High: 92°

Wind: W 5-10







6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media