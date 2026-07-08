Milwaukee Weather: Heating up with storms on the way
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Wednesday looks to be our most active weather day of the week, with thunderstorms expected to develop late in the afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. A few of those storms could become severe, producing damaging winds and large hail, while very moisture-rich air will also increase the threat for heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Storm chances continue into Thursday as another disturbance moves through, keeping the potential for downpours and a few stronger storms in the forecast. High pressure brings a stretch of quieter weather Friday through the weekend. Temperatures and humidity will climb steadily, setting the stage for a return to hot, midsummer conditions early next week.
Today: Early sun then more clouds by midday. Rain and thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon.
Storms could arrive earlier in areas north of HWY 33.
High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-15
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms.
Low: 70°
Wind: SW 3-5
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms.
High: 82°
Wind: W 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 84°/78 Lake.
Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: 80 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 86°
Wind: E 5-10
Sunday: Sunny. Hot and humid.
AM Low: 68° High: 90°
Wind: S 5-10
Monday: Sunny. Hot and humid.
AM Low: 70° High: 92°
Wind: W 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.