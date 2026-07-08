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Milwaukee Weather: Heating up with storms on the way

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published July 8, 2026 5:06 AM CDT
Published July 8, 2026 5:06 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Wednesday looks to be our most active weather day of the week, with thunderstorms expected to develop late in the afternoon and continue into Wednesday night. A few of those storms could become severe, producing damaging winds and large hail, while very moisture-rich air will also increase the threat for heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Storm chances continue into Thursday as another disturbance moves through, keeping the potential for downpours and a few stronger storms in the forecast. High pressure brings a stretch of quieter weather Friday through the weekend. Temperatures and humidity will climb steadily, setting the stage for a return to hot, midsummer conditions early next week.

Today:    Early sun then more clouds by midday. Rain and thunderstorms arrive in the afternoon. 
Storms could arrive earlier in areas north of HWY 33.
High:     90°
Wind:     SW 5-15

Tonight:  Rain and thunderstorms.
Low:      70°
Wind:     SW 3-5

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms.
High:     82°
Wind:     W 5-10

Friday:   Partly sunny.
AM Low:   66°                   High:  84°/78 Lake.
Wind:     NE 5-10

Saturday: 80 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   66°                   High:  86°
Wind:     E 5-10

Sunday:   Sunny. Hot and humid.
AM Low:   68°                   High:  90°
Wind:     S 5-10

Monday:   Sunny. Hot and humid.
AM Low:   70°                   High:  92°
Wind:     W 5-10



 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

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