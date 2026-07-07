Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee Weather: Sunshine today, storm chances return Wednesday

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Daily Forecast
Published July 7, 2026 4:34 AM CDT
Published July 7, 2026 4:34 AM CDT

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

MILWAUKEE - Enjoy the day because after another beautiful, sunny summer day Tuesday, our quiet weather pattern starts to break down by midweek. While a stray shower is possible north of I-94 Wednesday morning, the better chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday evening and continues into Thursday. Severe weather doesn't look like a major concern right now, but a few storms could still produce gusty winds or small hail. The bigger story may be locally heavy rainfall as slow-moving storms have the potential to dump a quick inch of rain in spots, leading to ponding on roads. By the end of the week, we'll trend drier.

Today:    82 Lake. Sunny.
High:     86°
Wind:     NE 5-10

Tonight:  A few clouds.
Low:      68°
Wind:     SW 3-5

Wednesday: Increasingly cloudy. Showers possible north of HWY 33 by midday. Rain and storms likely overnight.
High:     90°
Wind:     SW 10-20

Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms.
AM Low:   70°                   High:  84°
Wind:     W 5-15

Friday:   Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low:   64°                   High:  80°
Wind:     E 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low:   64°                   High:  86°
Wind:     NNE 5-10

Sunday:   Mostly sunny.
AM Low:   66°                   High:  90°
Wind:     NNE 5-10 

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:  

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media

The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.

Daily ForecastWeatherMilwaukee