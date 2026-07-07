Milwaukee Weather: Sunshine today, storm chances return Wednesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Enjoy the day because after another beautiful, sunny summer day Tuesday, our quiet weather pattern starts to break down by midweek. While a stray shower is possible north of I-94 Wednesday morning, the better chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday evening and continues into Thursday. Severe weather doesn't look like a major concern right now, but a few storms could still produce gusty winds or small hail. The bigger story may be locally heavy rainfall as slow-moving storms have the potential to dump a quick inch of rain in spots, leading to ponding on roads. By the end of the week, we'll trend drier.

Today: 82 Lake. Sunny.

High: 86°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 68°

Wind: SW 3-5

Wednesday: Increasingly cloudy. Showers possible north of HWY 33 by midday. Rain and storms likely overnight.

High: 90°

Wind: SW 10-20

Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 70° High: 84°

Wind: W 5-15

Friday: Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: E 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 86°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 90°

Wind: NNE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media