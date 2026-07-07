Milwaukee Weather: Sunshine today, storm chances return Wednesday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Enjoy the day because after another beautiful, sunny summer day Tuesday, our quiet weather pattern starts to break down by midweek. While a stray shower is possible north of I-94 Wednesday morning, the better chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives Wednesday evening and continues into Thursday. Severe weather doesn't look like a major concern right now, but a few storms could still produce gusty winds or small hail. The bigger story may be locally heavy rainfall as slow-moving storms have the potential to dump a quick inch of rain in spots, leading to ponding on roads. By the end of the week, we'll trend drier.
Today: 82 Lake. Sunny.
High: 86°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: A few clouds.
Low: 68°
Wind: SW 3-5
Wednesday: Increasingly cloudy. Showers possible north of HWY 33 by midday. Rain and storms likely overnight.
High: 90°
Wind: SW 10-20
Thursday: Rain and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 70° High: 84°
Wind: W 5-15
Friday: Chance of showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms.
AM Low: 64° High: 80°
Wind: E 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 64° High: 86°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Sunday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 90°
Wind: NNE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.