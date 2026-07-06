Milwaukee Weather: Quiet through Tuesday before the next round of storms arrives
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin is in for a quiet start to the week as high pressure delivers plenty of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures through Tuesday. Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week as temperatures climb to near 90 ahead of an approaching cold front. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase into Thursday as the front slowly moves through the state. While a few stronger storms are possible, it's still too early to pin down how widespread or intense they'll become. Behind the front, drier air returns with seasonable temperatures setting up for a pleasant finish to the week and next weekend.
Today: 78 Lake. Sunny.
High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Clear.
Low: 62°
Wind: VAR LT
Tuesday: 82 Lake. Sunny.
High: 86°
Wind: E 5-10
Wednesday:Partly sunny, hot and humid.
AM Low: 70° High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-15
Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Strong storms possible.
AM Low: 72° High: 86°
Wind: WNW 5-15
Friday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers.
AM Low: 66° High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 65° High: 84°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.