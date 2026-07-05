Milwaukee Weather: Cooler nights and lower humidity take over this week

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin is in for another fairly quiet summer day with just a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Any storms that do pop up will be few and far between.

The bigger story is the return of more comfortable air as humidity continues to ease through the first half of the week.

Highs will settle into the low to mid-80s with plenty of dry weather Monday through Wednesday.

Our next better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms looks to arrive Wednesday into Thursday before quieter conditions return late in the week.

Today: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms possible.

High: 78°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Becoming clear.

Low: 61°

Wind: NE 3-5

Monday: Sunny.

High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Sunny.

AM Low: 61° High: 86°

Wind: E/S 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 65° High: 88°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 67° High: 82°

Wind: VAR 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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