Milwaukee Weather: Cooler nights and lower humidity take over this week
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin is in for another fairly quiet summer day with just a few isolated showers or thunderstorms possible. Any storms that do pop up will be few and far between.
The bigger story is the return of more comfortable air as humidity continues to ease through the first half of the week.
Highs will settle into the low to mid-80s with plenty of dry weather Monday through Wednesday.
Our next better chance of widespread rain and thunderstorms looks to arrive Wednesday into Thursday before quieter conditions return late in the week.
Today: Partly sunny. Isolated showers or thunderstorms possible.
High: 78°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Becoming clear.
Low: 61°
Wind: NE 3-5
Monday: Sunny.
High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tuesday: Sunny.
AM Low: 61° High: 86°
Wind: E/S 5-10
Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 65° High: 88°
Wind: SW 5-10
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 67° High: 82°
Wind: VAR 5-10
Friday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 63° High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.