Milwaukee Weather: Humid with a chance of afternoon storms

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Partly to mostly cloudy on the 4th of July. There is a chance for a few afternoon storms that can produce gusty winds and lightning.

Highs in the mid 80s inland to near 80F by the lake and humid. Cooler on Sunday in the upper 70.

A lower chance of a few showers on Sunday, otherwise, looking to have several dryer days next week.

Dew points will lower early next week bringing some relief.

Today: 80 Lake. Humid. Chance afternoon rain/storms.

High: 84°

Wind: E 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance showers and storms early. Chance patchy fog.

Low: 64°

Wind: NE 3-5

Sunday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

High: 79°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny. Less humid.

AM Low: 63° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 83°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 65° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-10

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of storms.

AM Low: 66° High: 82°

Wind: N 5-15





6-day planner

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