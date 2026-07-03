Milwaukee Weather: More thunderstorms, not as hot

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin isn't done with the stormy pattern just yet, but Friday's forecast hinges on what happens during the morning hours. If enough sunshine breaks through after the early showers, scattered thunderstorms could redevelop Friday afternoon, with a few producing gusty winds and hail. Additional rounds of showers and storms remain possible through the holiday weekend, making it important to keep an eye on updated forecasts if you have outdoor plans. The good news is the extreme heat has backed off. Looking ahead, next week trends quieter with a more typical July pattern featuring plenty of dry time and seasonable temperatures.

Today: Rain and thunderstorms likely.

High: 90°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely.

Low: 68°

Wind: SW 3-7

Saturday: 80 Lake. Rain and thunderstorms likely.

High: 86°

Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 66° High: 80°

Wind: W/N 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 64° High: 80°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 63° High: 84°

Wind: VAR 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 67° High: 86°

Wind: SE 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

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Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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