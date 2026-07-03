Milwaukee Weather: More thunderstorms, not as hot
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin isn't done with the stormy pattern just yet, but Friday's forecast hinges on what happens during the morning hours. If enough sunshine breaks through after the early showers, scattered thunderstorms could redevelop Friday afternoon, with a few producing gusty winds and hail. Additional rounds of showers and storms remain possible through the holiday weekend, making it important to keep an eye on updated forecasts if you have outdoor plans. The good news is the extreme heat has backed off. Looking ahead, next week trends quieter with a more typical July pattern featuring plenty of dry time and seasonable temperatures.
Today: Rain and thunderstorms likely.
High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely.
Low: 68°
Wind: SW 3-7
Saturday: 80 Lake. Rain and thunderstorms likely.
High: 86°
Wind: E 5-10
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 66° High: 80°
Wind: W/N 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 64° High: 80°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tuesday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 63° High: 84°
Wind: VAR 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 67° High: 86°
Wind: SE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.