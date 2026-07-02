Milwaukee Weather: Thunderstorms likely, more this weekend

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin remains under an Extreme Heat Warning through Thursday at 1pm. Thunderstorms move through the region in the early morning with damaging winds and heavy rainfall as the primary threats. Additional storms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Stronger storms could develop if enough sunshine returns after the morning activity. The Fourth of July holiday weekend continues to look unsettled, with multiple rounds of thunderstorms possible from Friday through Sunday, although confidence in the exact timing remains low. Friday's temperatures will depend heavily on where storm boundaries set up. The good news is that slightly cooler and less humid weather is expected to arrive Monday.

Today: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Hot and humid. Heat Index: 98-102

High: 94°

Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms.

Low: 72°

Wind: SW 3-7

Friday: Rain and thunderstorms likely.

High: 90°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: 80 Lake. Rain and thunderstorms likely.

AM Low: 70° High: 86°

Wind: ESE 5-10

Sunday: 78 Lake. Partly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers.

AM Low: 66° High: 82°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: 80 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 65° High: 84°

Wind: NE 5-10

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 86°

Wind: SSE 5-10







6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media