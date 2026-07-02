Milwaukee Weather: Thunderstorms likely, more this weekend
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin remains under an Extreme Heat Warning through Thursday at 1pm. Thunderstorms move through the region in the early morning with damaging winds and heavy rainfall as the primary threats. Additional storms are expected Thursday afternoon and evening. Stronger storms could develop if enough sunshine returns after the morning activity. The Fourth of July holiday weekend continues to look unsettled, with multiple rounds of thunderstorms possible from Friday through Sunday, although confidence in the exact timing remains low. Friday's temperatures will depend heavily on where storm boundaries set up. The good news is that slightly cooler and less humid weather is expected to arrive Monday.
Today: Periods of rain and thunderstorms. Hot and humid. Heat Index: 98-102
High: 94°
Wind: SW 10-15
Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms.
Low: 72°
Wind: SW 3-7
Friday: Rain and thunderstorms likely.
High: 90°
Wind: SW 5-15
Saturday: 80 Lake. Rain and thunderstorms likely.
AM Low: 70° High: 86°
Wind: ESE 5-10
Sunday: 78 Lake. Partly sunny with a slight chance of afternoon showers.
AM Low: 66° High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-10
Monday: 80 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 65° High: 84°
Wind: NE 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 86°
Wind: SSE 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.