Milwaukee Weather: Extreme heat warning, chance of storms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Extreme heat warning in effect through 7pm Wednesday.

The dangerous heat continues through today, but the forecast is becoming increasingly focused on multiple rounds of thunderstorms through the holiday weekend. A few storms possible Wednesday and some could become strong. Thursday and Friday stay hot and humid with additional rounds of storms possible, though exactly when they'll develop remains uncertain. Saturday is shaping up to be the most active day of the extended forecast, which could impact Fourth of July celebrations if storms develop. Temperatures should ease back closer to normal early next week.

Today: Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heat Index: 100-104

High: 96°

Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid.

Low: 78°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely.

High: 94°

Wind: SW 10-15

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.

AM Low: 74° High: 92°

Wind: SW 10-20

Saturday: 78 Lake. Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 72° High: 82°

Wind: NE 5-10

Sunday: 80 Lake. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 67° High: 84°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Monday: 82 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 66° High: 86°

Wind: E 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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