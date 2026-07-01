Milwaukee Weather: Extreme heat warning, chance of storms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Extreme heat warning in effect through 7pm Wednesday.
The dangerous heat continues through today, but the forecast is becoming increasingly focused on multiple rounds of thunderstorms through the holiday weekend. A few storms possible Wednesday and some could become strong. Thursday and Friday stay hot and humid with additional rounds of storms possible, though exactly when they'll develop remains uncertain. Saturday is shaping up to be the most active day of the extended forecast, which could impact Fourth of July celebrations if storms develop. Temperatures should ease back closer to normal early next week.
Today: Mostly sunny. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Heat Index: 100-104
High: 96°
Wind: SW 10-15
Tonight: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid.
Low: 78°
Wind: SW 5-15
Thursday: Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely.
High: 94°
Wind: SW 10-15
Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.
AM Low: 74° High: 92°
Wind: SW 10-20
Saturday: 78 Lake. Partly sunny with showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 72° High: 82°
Wind: NE 5-10
Sunday: 80 Lake. Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 67° High: 84°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Monday: 82 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 66° High: 86°
Wind: E 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.