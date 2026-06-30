Milwaukee Weather: Extreme heat continues, storms late week

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

The dangerous heat isn't going anywhere just yet, with the Extreme Heat Warning continuing through Wednesday across southern Wisconsin. Tuesday looks mainly dry, but the combination of heat and humidity will once again push heat index values into dangerous territory. Thunderstorm chances return Tuesday night and become more common through the end of the week, with several rounds of rain and storms possible from Wednesday night into Saturday. Temperatures later this week will depend on how much cloud cover and rainfall develops, but we stay muggy. By Monday, we may finally see a somewhat drier stretch, although heat and humidity will remain well above average.

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. Heat Index: 106-108

High: 96°

Wind: SW 10-15

Tonight: A few clouds. Humid.

Low: 79°

Wind: SW 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, Very hot and humid. Heat Index: 104-106.

High: 96°

Wind: SW 10-15

Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 80° High: 96°

Wind: SW 5-15

Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 77° High: 92°

Wind: SW 5-15

Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 75° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-15

Sunday: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.

AM Low: 70° High: 86°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

FOX6 Weather Experts in social media