Milwaukee Weather: Extreme heat continues, storms late week
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - The dangerous heat isn't going anywhere just yet, with the Extreme Heat Warning continuing through Wednesday across southern Wisconsin. Tuesday looks mainly dry, but the combination of heat and humidity will once again push heat index values into dangerous territory. Thunderstorm chances return Tuesday night and become more common through the end of the week, with several rounds of rain and storms possible from Wednesday night into Saturday. Temperatures later this week will depend on how much cloud cover and rainfall develops, but we stay muggy. By Monday, we may finally see a somewhat drier stretch, although heat and humidity will remain well above average.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Very hot and humid. Heat Index: 106-108
High: 96°
Wind: SW 10-15
Tonight: A few clouds. Humid.
Low: 79°
Wind: SW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, Very hot and humid. Heat Index: 104-106.
High: 96°
Wind: SW 10-15
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 80° High: 96°
Wind: SW 5-15
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 77° High: 92°
Wind: SW 5-15
Saturday: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 75° High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-15
Sunday: Partly sunny. Warm and humid. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 70° High: 86°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.