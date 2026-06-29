Milwaukee Weather: Extreme Heat Warning in place
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Extreme Heat Warning for ALL OF SE WI from Noon Monday until 7pm Tuesday (and will likely be extended).
The big story this week is the dangerous heat, as heat index values climb into the 100 to 110 degree range. The hot and humid pattern is expected to stick around through much of the week with additional heat headlines likely. Thunderstorm and rain chances increase later in the week as a series of disturbances begins to chip away at the ridge. If you're headed to Lake Michigan on Monday, be aware of dangerous swimming conditions, especially along Ozaukee and Sheboygan County beaches.
Today: Mostly sunny, windy, hot and humid. Heat Index: 102°
High: 94°
Wind: SSW 15-25
Tonight: Warm and humid.
Low: 77°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Heat Index: 106°
High: 96°
Wind: SW 10-20
Wednesday: Sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Heat Index: 104°
AM Low: 80° High: 96°
Wind: SW 10-20
Thursday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 79° High: 96°
Wind: SW 5-15
Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 78° High: 92°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 77° High: 88°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
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Big picture view:
Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.