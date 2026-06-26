Milwaukee Weather: Cooler Friday, dangerous heat next week

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin stays quiet through Saturday, with plenty of clouds today and cooler temperatures hanging on near Lake Michigan while inland areas slowly warm. A few showers or a stray thunderstorm could move through Saturday night into early Sunday, but this doesn't look like a significant rainmaker. The big story is a prolonged stretch of dangerous heat and humidity beginning Monday and lasting through at least Thursday, with highs climbing into the lower to middle 90s and warm, muggy nights providing little relief. Heat Advisories will likely be needed as heat index values climb into potentially dangerous territory. While there will be periodic chances of thunderstorms during the heat wave, it's too early to pin down exactly when or where.

Today: 68 Lake. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for showers.

High: 72°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 56°

Wind: NNE 3-5

Saturday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny and warmer.

High: 80°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Sunday: 80 Lake. Partly sunny and warmer.

AM Low: 62° High: 84°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Heat Index: 100-102°

AM Low: 70° High: 94°

Wind: SW 10-20

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Heat Index: 104-106°

AM Low: 77° High: 96°

Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday:Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Heat Index: 104-106°

AM Low: 78° High: 96°

Wind: SW 5-10



6-day planner

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Local perspective:

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School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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