Milwaukee Weather: Patchy AM fog, scattered PM showers and storms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - After Wednesday's storms, southern Wisconsin gets a quieter stretch with patchy dense fog early this morning followed by just a slight chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Friday looks comfortable with below-normal temperatures in the 70s and dry weather for most locations. Storm chances begin creeping back into the forecast Saturday night as a much more active pattern sets up across the Upper Midwest. The big story, long-range, is a surge of heat and humidity arriving Monday that could push heat index values close to 100 degrees through the middle of next week. While scattered thunderstorms may occasionally interrupt the heat, confidence continues to grow that next week will feel much more like midsummer.
Today: Partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.
High: 74°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 54°
Wind: VAR Calm
Friday: 68 Lake. Mostly cloudy.
High: 74°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Saturday: 74 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 80°
Wind: E 5-10
Sunday: 82 Lake. Partly sunny, warm and humid.
AM Low: 62° High: 88°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: Very hot and humid. Partly sunny. Heat Index: 100.
AM Low: 70° High: 92°
Wind: SW 5-10
Tuesday: Very hot and humid. Partly sunny. Heat Index: 104.
AM Low: 75° High: 94°
Wind: SW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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Maps and radar
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.