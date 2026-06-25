Milwaukee Weather: Patchy AM fog, scattered PM showers and storms

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

After Wednesday's storms, southern Wisconsin gets a quieter stretch with patchy dense fog early this morning followed by just a slight chance for a few afternoon thunderstorms. Friday looks comfortable with below-normal temperatures in the 70s and dry weather for most locations. Storm chances begin creeping back into the forecast Saturday night as a much more active pattern sets up across the Upper Midwest. The big story, long-range, is a surge of heat and humidity arriving Monday that could push heat index values close to 100 degrees through the middle of next week. While scattered thunderstorms may occasionally interrupt the heat, confidence continues to grow that next week will feel much more like midsummer.

Today: Partly sunny with a chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms.

High: 74°

Wind: NNE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly cloudy.

Low: 54°

Wind: VAR Calm

Friday: 68 Lake. Mostly cloudy.

High: 74°

Wind: ENE 5-10

Saturday: 74 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 80°

Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: 82 Lake. Partly sunny, warm and humid.

AM Low: 62° High: 88°

Wind: SE 5-10

Monday: Very hot and humid. Partly sunny. Heat Index: 100.

AM Low: 70° High: 92°

Wind: SW 5-10

Tuesday: Very hot and humid. Partly sunny. Heat Index: 104.

AM Low: 75° High: 94°

Wind: SW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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