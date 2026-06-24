Milwaukee Weather: Rain and thunderstorms likely, risk of severe storms
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin will deal with several rounds of showers and thunderstorms today as a warm front lifts north and a cold front sweeps through later this afternoon and evening. While severe weather potential appears somewhat lower than earlier forecasts suggested, a few storms could still produce damaging winds and hail, especially across northern parts of the area that see more sunshine. A few additional scattered showers and storms remain possible Thursday before a stretch of quieter weather settles in for Friday and much of Saturday. The weather pattern turns more active again Sunday ahead of a developing Plains system. The bigger story next week will be the return of summer heat, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s and heat index values potentially topping 100 degrees in some locations.
Today: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Marginal risk of severe storms.
High: 74°
Wind: SW 10-20
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 58°
Wind: WSW 3-7
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance of afternoon showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
High: 76°
Wind: NNE 5-10
Friday: 68 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 55° High: 74°
Wind: ENE 5-10
Saturday: 76 Lake. Sunny.
AM Low: 57° High: 82°
Wind: SE 5-10
Sunday: 82 Lake. Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 63° High: 86°
Wind: SE 5-10
Monday: Very hot and humid. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 72° High: 92°
Wind: S 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.