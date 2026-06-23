Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Tuesday, storms return Wednesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin gets one more quiet and comfortable day today before thunderstorms move in late tonight and continue through Wednesday. The greatest concern remains Wednesday afternoon and evening, when a few storms could become severe with damaging winds and hail as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chances taper off Wednesday night, with only isolated showers or storms lingering into Thursday. Friday looks largely dry before another round of unsettled weather arrives sometime during the second half of the weekend.

Looking ahead, a noticeable warming trend develops early next week, bringing the potential for the first widespread stretch of hot and humid weather we've seen in a while.

Today: 70 Lake. Mostly to partly sunny.

High: 76°

Wind: NE-E 5-10

Tonight: Becoming cloudy.

Low: 59°

Wind: SW 3-7

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Marginal risk of severe storms.

High: 74°

Wind: SW 5-15

Thursday: Chance of showers.

AM Low: 62° High: 76°

Wind: NE 5-10

Friday: 70 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 58° High: 76°

Wind: NE 5-10

Saturday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 80°

Wind: E 5-10

Sunday: 84 Lake. Partly sunny. Hot and humid.

AM Low: 65° High: 88°

Wind: S 5-15





6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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