Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Tuesday, storms return Wednesday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin gets one more quiet and comfortable day today before thunderstorms move in late tonight and continue through Wednesday. The greatest concern remains Wednesday afternoon and evening, when a few storms could become severe with damaging winds and hail as a cold front sweeps across the state. Rain chances taper off Wednesday night, with only isolated showers or storms lingering into Thursday. Friday looks largely dry before another round of unsettled weather arrives sometime during the second half of the weekend.
Looking ahead, a noticeable warming trend develops early next week, bringing the potential for the first widespread stretch of hot and humid weather we've seen in a while.
Today: 70 Lake. Mostly to partly sunny.
High: 76°
Wind: NE-E 5-10
Tonight: Becoming cloudy.
Low: 59°
Wind: SW 3-7
Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms. Marginal risk of severe storms.
High: 74°
Wind: SW 5-15
Thursday: Chance of showers.
AM Low: 62° High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-10
Friday: 70 Lake. Partly sunny.
AM Low: 58° High: 76°
Wind: NE 5-10
Saturday: 74 Lake. Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 60° High: 80°
Wind: E 5-10
Sunday: 84 Lake. Partly sunny. Hot and humid.
AM Low: 65° High: 88°
Wind: S 5-15
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.