Milwaukee Weather: Sun returns Monday, rain returns Wednesday

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Southern Wisconsin is drying out as the weekend storm system pulls away, setting up a much quieter start to the week. Monday looks comfortable with sunshine returning, though lakeshore communities will stay noticeably cooler. Beach conditions may become dangerous due to high waves and rip currents. Attention then turns to Tuesday night through Wednesday night when the next round of showers and thunderstorms moves in. While severe weather is far from a certainty, there is enough wind shear and instability in some forecast guidance to keep an eye on the potential for a few stronger storms Wednesday. After that system departs, temperatures stay below average with mainly quiet weather into the weekend before rain chances begin to increase again late Sunday.

Today: 68 Lake. Partly to mostly sunny and breezy.

High: 74°

Wind: NE 10-20

Tonight: A few clouds.

Low: 54°

Wind: NNE 3-5

Tuesday: 72 Lake. Mostly Sunny.

High: 76°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday: Rain likely. Chance of thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms are possible.

AM Low: 60° High: 78°

Wind: WSW 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 78°

Wind: W 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 62° High: 76°

Wind: E 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 60° High: 80°

Wind: E 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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