Milwaukee Weather: Mostly sunny and mild Saturday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Mostly sunny and calm Saturday with high temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

Partly cloudy Saturday night into Sunday with temperatures dropping into the middle 50s.

Rain chances return on Sunday afternoon/evening, steadiest along the IL border. Highs in the middle 60s lakeside to low 70s inland.

Cooler by the lake conditions through Tuesday. The next best chance of rain/storms will be Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny.

High: 74°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 54°

Wind: NW 5

Sunday: 66Lake. Mostly cloudy with afternoon/evening rain showers.

High: 72°

Wind: E 5-10

Monday: 66 Lake. Partly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 73°

Wind: NE 10-25

Tuesday: 67 Lake. Partly sunny with a slight chance for evening rain.

AM Low: 52° High: 74°

Wind: E 5-10

Wednesday:Mostly cloudy with a chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 56° High: 74°

Wind: W 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny with a slight chance for t-storms.

AM Low: 55° High: 75°

Wind: W 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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