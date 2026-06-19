Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Juneteenth, few showers tonight

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello

A mix of clouds and sun today with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.

Showers and a rumble of thunder possible tonight with lows in the 50s.

Partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms return Sunday with cooler temperatures.

Another round of storms possible by midweek.

Today: Partly sunny. Chance rain at night.

High: 75°

Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: A few showers and storms.

Low: 58°

Wind: SW 5-10

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 77°

Wind: NW 5-15

Sunday: Cloudy with showers and storms. Heavy rain possible.

AM Low: 56° High: 68°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 70°

Wind: NE 10-20

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance storms at night.

AM Low: 54° High: 72°

Wind: NE 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of storms.

AM Low: 56° High: 70°

Wind: NW 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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