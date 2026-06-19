Milwaukee Weather: Sunny Juneteenth, few showers tonight
Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Stephanie Barichello
MILWAUKEE - A mix of clouds and sun today with temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s.
Showers and a rumble of thunder possible tonight with lows in the 50s.
Partly sunny on Saturday with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Showers and storms return Sunday with cooler temperatures.
Another round of storms possible by midweek.
Today: Partly sunny. Chance rain at night.
High: 75°
Wind: NW 5-15
Tonight: A few showers and storms.
Low: 58°
Wind: SW 5-10
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 77°
Wind: NW 5-15
Sunday: Cloudy with showers and storms. Heavy rain possible.
AM Low: 56° High: 68°
Wind: NE 5-10
Monday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 54° High: 70°
Wind: NE 10-20
Tuesday: Partly sunny. Chance storms at night.
AM Low: 54° High: 72°
Wind: NE 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of storms.
AM Low: 56° High: 70°
Wind: NW 5-10
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
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School and business closings
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