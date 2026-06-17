Milwaukee Weather: Cool Wednesday with rain and storms

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Morning rain likely with pockets of heavy rain. Highs will reach the lower 60s on Wednesday.

Showers and t-storms likely on Wednesday with heavy rain. 1-2" possible Milwaukee and south, 0.50"-1.0" north of Milwaukee.

Watching how the afternoon and evening rounds will play out-strong to severe storms are possible, but the higher risk will be south of the border. Watching for hail, damaging winds, and flooding.

Dry for the opening day of Summerfest on Thursday. Mostly cloudy with a high around 70. Beautiful for Juneteenth on Friday with highs in the low 70s and lots of sun.

Today: Rain in the morning. Storms likely in the afternoon and evening with heavy rain. Windy.

High: 63°

Wind: SE 15-25

Tonight: Scattered t-storms ending.

Low: 58°

Wind: S 5-15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 71°

Wind: NW 10-20

Friday: Mostly Sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 72°

Wind: NW 10-20

Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance for storms.

AM Low: 59° High: 76°

Wind: W 5-10

Sunday: Chance for storms.

AM Low: 57° High: 69°

Wind: NE 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 55° High: 70°

Wind: E 5-10



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

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FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

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Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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