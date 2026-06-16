Milwaukee Weather: Storms return Tuesday and Wednesday
Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell
MILWAUKEE - Southern Wisconsin is heading into an active stretch of weather with showers and thunderstorms developing Tuesday afternoon, followed by a more widespread rain event Wednesday and Wednesday night. Tuesday's storms should remain below severe limits, though small hail is possible with unusually cool air aloft. Wednesday bears watching as heavy rainfall looks likely, and severe weather is possible if a warm front pushes farther north. Once the midweek system exits, Thursday and Friday trend cooler but mostly dry with only isolated shower chances. Looking ahead, temperatures gradually rebound into the weekend before the next notable chance of thunderstorms arrives Sunday.
Today: Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy.
High: 72°
Wind: SW 10-25
Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 54°
Wind: WSW 3-7
Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Risk of severe storms. Windy.
High: 66°
Wind: SE 10-25
Thursday: Partly sunny.
AM Low: 59° High: 72°
Wind: WNW 5-10
Friday: Mostly sunny.
AM Low: 54° High: 74°
Wind: NW 10-15
Saturday: Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms.
AM Low: 55° High: 78°
Wind: W 5-10
Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely.
AM Low: 59° High: 72°
Wind: E 10-20
6-day planner
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
FOX Weather
Big picture view:
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
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The Source: Information in this report is from the FOX6 Weather Experts and National Weather Service.