Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny and seasonal

Forecast from FOX6 Chief Meteorologist Rob Haswell

Enjoy the sunshine and comfortable temperatures Monday because the weather pattern turns much more active starting Tuesday. Showers and thunderstorms become likely Tuesday as a strong storm system moves through Wisconsin. Wednesday and Wednesday night bring widespread rain, thunderstorms, and pockets of heavy rainfall. There may be a severe weather threat Wednesday, depending on how the storm track and instability evolve. Behind the midweek system, temperatures cool off and we'll keep periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms in the forecast through the weekend.

Today: Partly sunny and seasonal.

High: 78°

Wind: W 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 59°

Wind: SW 3-7

Tuesday: Breezy with rain likely and a chance of thunderstorms.

High: 72°

Wind: SW 10-20

Wednesday: Rain and thunderstorms likely. Chance of strong to severe storms.

AM Low: 57° High: 68°

Wind: SE 5-10

Thursday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 56° High: 72°

Wind: NW 5-10

Friday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 74°

Wind: NW 10-20

Saturday: Partly sunny.

AM Low: 57° High: 76°

Wind: WSW 5-10

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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