Milwaukee Weather: Partly sunny, cool and breezy Sunday

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

Thicker clouds in the morning will decrease to partly sunny skies Sunday afternoon. Cool and breezy with highs in the upper 60s.

More below average to seasonal temperatures over the next six days with the low to middle 70s in store for high temperatures.

A wave of energy will bring back chances for storms Tuesday through Wednesday.

Lingering showers are possible earlier on Thursday for the start of Summerfest. Juneteenth on Friday is looking mostly sunny.

Today: Partly sunny. Cool and breezy.

High: 68°

Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 52°

Wind: NW 5-10

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 75°

Wind: W 5-10

Tuesday: Chance for showers and storms.

AM Low: 56° High: 73°

Wind: SW 10-25

Wednesday:Chance for showers and storms.

AM Low: 55° High: 70°

Wind: W 5-15

Thursday: Slight chance for showers.

AM Low: 56° High: 73°

Wind: NW 5-15

Friday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 54° High: 76°

Wind: NW 5-15



6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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