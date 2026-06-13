Milwaukee Weather: Mild Saturday, chance storms in the afternoon

Forecast from FOX6 Meteorologist Lisa Michaels

A few isolated showers possible north of I-94 Saturday morning. Drier air may cause virga. Warming into the low 80s with afternoon and evening rain and storms.

Storms ahead of the cold front could be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Sunday and Monday will trend more comfortable with lower 70s and mostly sunny conditions.

Active weather returns with best chances of storms Tuesday through early Thursday.

Today: Isolated morning shower-mostly dry and partly cloudy. Afternoon rain and storms. Windy.

High: 83°

Wind: SW 10-25

Tonight: Rain likely with chance of storms.

Low: 57°

Wind: NW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68°

Wind: NW 10-25

Monday: Mostly sunny.

AM Low: 51° High: 75°

Wind: NW 5-10

Tuesday: Chance for showers and storms.

AM Low: 55° High: 76°

Wind: SW 5-15

Wednesday:Chance for showers and storms. Windy.

AM Low: 56° High: 75°

Wind: S 10-20

Thursday: Chance for showers and storms.

AM Low: 57° High: 72°

Wind: N 10-20

6-day planner

FOX6 Weather Extras

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:

FOX6 Storm Center app

FOX LOCAL Mobile app

FOX Weather app

FOX Weather

Big picture view:

Maps and radar

We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.

School and business closings

When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.

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